Fraunhofer IWU unveils online tool for sizing of rooftop PV systems

By Peter Moore on January 3, 2024

Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology (Fraunhoer IWU) has developed a new online tool to calculate the size of rooftop solar arrays, heat pumps and batteries.

Fraunhofer IWU has launched an online tool for the sizing of rooftop PV arrays.

The Automated Renewable hOmepower Network (ARON) online platform evaluates the ideal size of PV systems. It considers location, roof pitch, power consumption profiles, and solar module specifications. It can also be used for heat pumps and battery storage.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
