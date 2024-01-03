Fraunhofer IWU unveils online tool for sizing of rooftop PV systems

From pv magazine Germany
Fraunhofer IWU has launched an online tool for the sizing of rooftop PV arrays.
The Automated Renewable hOmepower Network (ARON) online platform evaluates the ideal size of PV systems. It considers location, roof pitch, power consumption profiles, and solar module specifications. It can also be used for heat pumps and battery storage.
Source: pv magazine