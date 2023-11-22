 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fraunofer ISE, Heckert Solar present Made-in-Germany rooftop solar panel

By Peter Moore on November 22, 2023

Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and Heckert Solar have developed a rooftop solar panel in Germany. The 400 W module, featuring M12 half cells, boasts an efficiency of 20.5%. The collaborative effort led to the establishment of a brand-new production line dedicated to this module series.

Image: Heckert Solar

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) funded the development of the new product under the “Komoger” research project, which designs competitive modules to be specifically made in Germany.

“The further development of stringers for interconnecting solar cells with more than six busbars as well as the wire interconnection of solar cells in M12 format were a milestone for us,” said Thomas Fischer, project manager at Eckert Solar. “This helps ensure that European photovoltaic production systems remain viable.”

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
