French consortium unveils multi-functional solar roofing solution

By Peter Moore on February 15, 2024

A French consortium has developed a roofing solution that integrates solar, storage, rainwater management, and the protection of vegetation. The group says plants under the PV modules can increase solar power generation by more than 10%.

Image: Le Prieuré

From pv magazine France

Le Prieuré and IRFTS, a France-based supplier of PV mounting systems, have developed a new roofing solution that integrates solar generation, rainwater management, storage, and protected spaces for vegetation.

“Without any stress for solar professionals,” said Carval.”The support is completely separated from the waterproofing membrane, which facilitates its implementation.”

Peter Moore
