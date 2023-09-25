French developer builds agrivoltaics facility with irrigation system

France’s National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (INRAE) will collaborate with Bougler and TSE to conduct agronomic trials on various crops, including soybeans, wheat, fodder rye, winter barley, and rapeseed, over a period of nine years. These trials will involve comparing the results with those obtained from a reference parcel that lacks the PV installation.

The local Chamber of Agriculture will also assess the agrivoltaic facility and its irrigation system’s impact on water resources. For non-irrigated crops, the trial will focus on the shading effects generated by the agricultural canopy, addressing water stress and reduced evapotranspiration. In the case of irrigated crops, the trial will explore potential irrigation savings facilitated by the PV system and intelligent irrigation.

The PV plant operates under a 20-year PPA to supply electricity for the factories of a local company, bioMérieux.