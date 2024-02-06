French developer testing 150 kW electrolyzer at 12 MW solar plant

From pv magazine France

French solar developer Corsica Sole has entered the green hydrogen market with the construction of its first renewable hydrogen production unit in Folelli, on the French island of Corsica.

“The electrolyzer will be powered only by photovoltaic electricity during peak hours,” said Jean-Gabriel Steinmetz, director of new markets for Corsica Sole, in an interview with pv magazine France.

Once the project is operational in 2025, it will be directly connected to one of the stations of the existing 12 MW Folelli solar power plant. Hensodlt Nexeya France will handle the design and integration of the energy systems.

“Like Corsica, island areas with strong renewable energy production capacity are often faced with situations where the available renewable electricity cannot be exploited and is inevitably lost,” explained Steinmetz. “Thus, since its commissioning in 2017, the solar power plant located in Folelli, one of the two largest power plants on the island, has experienced several hundred hours per year of energy losses.”

From now on, part of this excess electricity will be used to power the 150 kW electrolyzer, which is capable of producing two tons of hydrogen per year, or 40 kg per week.

“We chose this capacity for two reasons,” said Steinmetz. “The first is that we must take into account the needs which are still underdeveloped on the island.”