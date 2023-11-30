French developer to build 129 MW of solar-aviary capacity

From pv magazine France
“We co-construct each project with our partner breeders, in order to adapt them to the specific constraints of the site and their breeding,” said Xavier Permingeat, director of PV at Unite. “This concept of collaboration is essential for us, as is gaining the support of all the stakeholders in the project.”
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine