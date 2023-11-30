 Press "Enter" to skip to content

French developer to build 129 MW of solar-aviary capacity

By Peter Moore on November 30, 2023

French renewables producer Unite has started building 10 photovoltaic aviaries in France, with 127 MW of total capacity. Completion is expected in two stages in spring 2024 and January 2025.

“We co-construct each project with our partner breeders, in order to adapt them to the specific constraints of the site and their breeding,” said Xavier Permingeat, director of PV at Unite. “This concept of collaboration is essential for us, as is gaining the support of all the stakeholders in the project.”

