French government announces new measures to support solar self-consumption

From pv magazine France

French Minister of Ecological and Solidarity Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher has announced measures to support collective and individual self-consumption.

“Our objective is to ensure that the prefects work on renewable energy sources,” Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday at a meeting of the country’s Economic Affairs Committee. The minister specified, however, that this should be discussed within the framework of the energy-climate law, which has been announced for the second quarter of 2023.

“We had thought of doing an ecological planning component on the energy-climate law on the acceleration of renewable energy sources. The difficulty is that we are simultaneously engaging in an energy-climate debate that is supposed to animate all local communities,” Pannier-Runacher said. “There is a risk of making a first law and coming back to it six months later. The debate will have to pass through the parliament, taking into account the nature of the texts and the measures to be taken.”

With regard to self-consumption, the minister announced support measures, approved by the country’s Higher Energy Council on September 8. These are rebates to facilitate the upfront investment, taking inflation into account in the prices for the sale of power to the grid, and facilitating the collective self-consumption for energy communities.