French solar tender concludes with final average price of $0.08112/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the second round of the new PPE2 tender scheme for ground-mounted solar installations.

The French authorities selected 32 wind and solar projects, totaling 501 MW. Fifteen PV plants account for approximately 180 MW of the capacity, with the largest project reaching 30 MW.

The tender concluded with an average final price of €0.07689 ($0.08112)/kWh. The last tender resulted in an average final price of €0.05884/kWh.

French developer Neoen secured 42 MW, while EDF took 30 MW. Urbasolar won 31.6 MW, Générale du Solaire took 26 MW, IEL secured 23.2 MW, Valorem was awarded 5 MW, Enertrag picked up 15 MW, and TotalEnergies won 5.2 MW.