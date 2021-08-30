French-Spanish consortium wins 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar-plus-storage tender in Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are hosting several solar-plus-storage projects.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced that a consortium formed by Spanish developer Gransolar and French renewable energy company Total Eren has won the tender for a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar-plus-storage facility launched in June 2020.

The other bidders in the procurement exercise were Canadian Solar Conolophus, a unit of Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar; French renewables developer Voltalia S.A; Norwegian solar developer Scatec; and a consortium led by South Korea’s Woojin Industrial Systems and Australian battery manufacturer EnergyFlex.

“The project will be built at a cost of $63 million,” said minister Juan Carlos Bermeo Calderón.

The Conolophus project is designed to lower diesel consumption on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos National Park, as well as on the adjacent island of Baltra. It is the third project of its type for the archipelago.

Another 1 MW project, including a 2.2 MWh battery storage system, was announced two years ago. The project has the financial support of the Korean Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT).

Another project under the KIAT program is a PV installation with storage built by Siemens on Isabela Island. The company completed one of the world’s first 100%-renewable island power systems in October 2018. The $13 million project – part of the government’s zero fossil fuels on Galapagos policy – features more than 3,000 polycrystalline PV modules from Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar, for 952 kW of PV capacity.