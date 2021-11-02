From Benchmarks to Checkmarks: Holistic Sustainability Strategy

Date/Time: November 16, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Corporations play an imperative role leading the transition to a sustainable future. But that’s easier said than done. It’s complicated to balance sustainability efforts across resources, and to make progress while growing a company.

In this webcast, Fifth Third Bank will pull back the curtain on its journey to set — and achieve — holistic sustainability goals. Then experts from ENGIE Impact will share insights and tools on how your organization can develop its own holistic sustainability strategy.

This one-hour conversation will cover:

Strategies for balancing your sustainability program’s efforts across resources, including energy, waste and water

The crucial role of data in understanding where you’re at and where you need to go

How to factor in climate risk into sustainability strategies

How to address common challenges, like keeping up with your peers, gaining internal alignment and external stakeholder management

How Fifth Third has achieved 100% renewable energy, and continues to drive transformation with carbon reduction progress

Moderator:

Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst & VERGE Energy Chair, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Steve Kline, Chief Revenue Officer, Sustainable Resource Management, ENGIE Impact

Jeremy Faust, Environmental Sustainability Leader, Fifth Third Bank

Amy Tsui, Director, Sustainability Solutions

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.