From Benchmarks to Checkmarks: Holistic Sustainability Strategy

By Peter Moore on November 2, 2021

Date/Time: November 16, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Corporations play an imperative role leading the transition to a sustainable future. But that’s easier said than done. It’s complicated to balance sustainability efforts across resources, and to make progress while growing a company.

In this webcast, Fifth Third Bank will pull back the curtain on its journey to set — and achieve — holistic sustainability goals. Then experts from ENGIE Impact will share insights and tools on how your organization can develop its own holistic sustainability strategy.

This one-hour conversation will cover:

  • Strategies for balancing your sustainability program’s efforts across resources, including energy, waste and water
  • The crucial role of data in understanding where you’re at and where you need to go
  • How to factor in climate risk into sustainability strategies
  • How to address common challenges, like keeping up with your peers, gaining internal alignment and external stakeholder management
  • How Fifth Third has achieved 100% renewable energy, and continues to drive transformation with carbon reduction progress

Moderator:

  • Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst & VERGE Energy Chair, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

  • Steve Kline, Chief Revenue Officer, Sustainable Resource Management, ENGIE Impact
  • Jeremy Faust, Environmental Sustainability Leader, Fifth Third Bank
  • Amy Tsui, Director, Sustainability Solutions

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.

