From Benchmarks to Checkmarks: Holistic Sustainability Strategy

Date/Time: November 16, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)
Corporations play an imperative role leading the transition to a sustainable future. But that’s easier said than done. It’s complicated to balance sustainability efforts across resources, and to make progress while growing a company.
In this webcast, Fifth Third Bank will pull back the curtain on its journey to set — and achieve — holistic sustainability goals. Then experts from ENGIE Impact will share insights and tools on how your organization can develop its own holistic sustainability strategy.
This one-hour conversation will cover:
- Strategies for balancing your sustainability program’s efforts across resources, including energy, waste and water
- The crucial role of data in understanding where you’re at and where you need to go
- How to factor in climate risk into sustainability strategies
- How to address common challenges, like keeping up with your peers, gaining internal alignment and external stakeholder management
- How Fifth Third has achieved 100% renewable energy, and continues to drive transformation with carbon reduction progress
Moderator:
- Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst & VERGE Energy Chair, GreenBiz Group
Speakers:
- Steve Kline, Chief Revenue Officer, Sustainable Resource Management, ENGIE Impact
- Jeremy Faust, Environmental Sustainability Leader, Fifth Third Bank
- Amy Tsui, Director, Sustainability Solutions
If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.
Source: GreenBiz