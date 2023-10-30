From Dark Matter to Bright Stars: Webb Telescope and “Renaissance Simulations” Reveal the Early Universe

Researchers have created a model of the early Universe that better corresponds to observations.

Researchers have developed a new computer simulation of the early Universe that closely aligns with observations made by the James Webb Space TelescopeThe James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Initial JWST observations hinted that something may be amiss in our understanding of early galaxy formation. The first galaxies studied by JWST appeared to be brighter and more massive than theoretical expectations.

The Renaissance Simulations

The intriguing findings, published recently in The Open Journal of Astrophysics, by researchers at Maynooth University, Ireland, with collaborators from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), show that observations made by JWST do not contradict theoretical expectations. The so-called ‘Renaissance simulations’ used by the team are a series of highly sophisticated computer simulations of galaxy formation in the early Universe.

The simulation can resolve very small dark matter clumps and can track these clumps as they coagulate and build up as dark matter halos which then host the types of galaxies that we observe. The simulations can also model the formation of the very first stars that form in our Universe — Population III stars — which are expected to be much more massive and brighter than present-day stars.

Consistency With Current Models

The simulations used by the MU team showed that these galaxies are consistent with the models that dictate the physics of the cosmological simulations.

Speaking about the findings, lead author Joe M. McCaffrey, PhD student at Maynooth’s Department of Theoretical Physics, said: “We have shown that these simulations are crucial in understanding our origin in the Universe. In the future, we hope to use these same simulations to investigate the growth of massive black holes in the early Universe.”

The Power of JWST

Commenting on the research and future direction of his research team, Dr. John Regan, Associate Professor at Maynooth’s Department of Theoretical Physics, said: “The JWST has revolutionized our understanding of the early Universe. Using its incredible power we are now able to glimpse the Universe as it was only a few hundred million years after the Big BangThe Big Bang is the leading cosmological model explaining how the universe as we know it began approximately 13.8 billion years ago.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Big Bang — a time when the Universe was less than 1% of its current age.

“What JWST is showing us is that the young Universe was bursting with massive star formation and an evolving population of massive black holes. The next steps will be to use these observations to guide our theoretical models — something which up until very recently was simply impossible.”

Reference: “No Tension: JWST Galaxies at z>10 Consistent with Cosmological Simulations” by Joe McCaffrey, Samantha Hardin, John H. Wise and John A. Regan, 27 September 2023, The Open Journal of Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.21105/astro.2304.13755