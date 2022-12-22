FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges

“As alleged, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang were active participants in a scheme to conceal material information from FTX investors, including through the efforts of Mr. Bankman-Fried and Ms. Ellison to artificially prop up the value of FTT [FTX’s in-house token], which served as collateral for undisclosed loans that Alameda took out from FTX pursuant to its undisclosed, and virtually unlimited, line of credit,” according to Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.