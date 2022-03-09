Fully autonomous robot for solar O&M

From pv magazine Spain

OnSight Technology, a California-based startup, has developed an autonomous, tele-operated unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) with a radiometric thermal imaging camera. It also has an optical zoom camera, backed by artificial intelligence, to detect, report and observe problems and anomalies in solar plants.

It is powered by solar energy and can move at a speed of 1.6 km per hour for up to 12 hours a day.

“The capabilities lead to the lowest cost and highest quality data in the industry,” said the company.

The company recently updated the solar O&M robot, which can now be booked through the manufacturer’s website. It uses 5G technology.

“It is controlled through our online portal and uses an Xbox controller,” the company said. “Setup is very simple and using the Xbox controller makes learning to move the robot extremely easy.”

OnSight Technology said that the robot can adapt to the needs of specific PV installations. The company also offers training and support to project owners.