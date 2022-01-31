FuturaSun launches rooftop solar module with 390-410 W output

The double-glass product measures 1754x1098x30 mm and weighs in at 27 kg. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.29%.

Italian solar module producer FuturaSun has unveiled a solar module for residential and commercial applications.

The Silk Premium module features 120 PERC cells with a size of 210 mm, multi-busbar, and a 1/3 cut design. It is available in five versions, with nominal power ranging from 390 to 410 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.25 to 21.20%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 40.7 to 41.7V and the short-circuit current from 12.18 to 12.46A.

The double-glass product measures 1754x1098x30 mm and weighs in at 27 kg. It is fabricated with 3.2mm glass and an anodized aluminum frame with mounting and drainage holes. The module can operate with a system voltage of 1,000V and temperatures ranging between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius.

The product, which comes with a 15-year warranty and 25-year performance guarantee, is also said to show a maximum output drop of 0.5% per year, with around 87% of output expected at the end of the 25th year of operation.

“The larger 1/3 cut cell reduces the operating current and internal resistance, improving the overall yield. As a result, the cell undergoes less mechanical stress, further reducing micro crack and hotspot risks, which are likely to occur when the PV panel is operating,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Moreover, the new Premium range reduces the space between cells from 2 mm to 0.8 mm, thanks to the high-density cell connection technology.”

The company is headquartered in Cittadella, in the Padua province of northern Italy, and operates two solar modules factories totaling 1 GW in China. Its Italian staff focus on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions and modules with independent sections.