FuturaSun unveils 425 W n-type IBC solar module for rooftop applications

FuturaSun has revealed plans to expand its production capacity in China and its home market, Italy. Its new all-black solar panel features a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.60%.

FuturaSun has unveiled an all-black n-type interdigitated back-contacted (IBC) solar panel for residential and commercial applications.

“The high-efficiency panel is characterized by having all electrical contacts on its backside and is based on the cell technology Zebra developed by the German research institute ISC Konstanz,” Product Manager Lisa Hirvonen, told pv magazine. “The module series offers an elegant totally black module appearance particularly suitable for visual residential roofs and buildings with a high architectural value.”

The FU415-425M ZEBRA Pro module features 132 IBC half-cut cells with a size of 166 mm x 83 mm. It is available in three versions, with nominal power ranging from 415 W to 425 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.10% to 21.60%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 45.85 V to 46.01 V and the short-circuit current from 11.57 A to 11.76 A.

The new product measures 1,895 mm x 1039 mm x 35 mm and weighs in at 21 kg. It is fabricated with 3.2 mm glass and an anodized aluminum frame. The module can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius.

Popular content

The product, which comes with a 25-year warranty and 25-year performance guarantee, is also said to show a maximum output drop of 0.25% per year, with around 93% of output expected at the end of the 25th year of operation.

“We are currently working on an ambitious project to open a module factory also in Italy to give our contribution to the revival of the European PV supply chain with a production ramp-up scheduled to take place within 2023. This Italian factory will focus its production mainly on IBC panels” Hirvonen stated. “At the same time, expansion plans are also ongoing in China where we may soon reach 2 GW of production capacity.”

The company is based in Cittadella, Italy. Its Italian staff focus on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions and modules with independent sections.