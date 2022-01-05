GAF Energy launches Timberline nailable solar tile

GAF Energy manufactures its Timberline solar tiles at a new facility in California. It claims that the Timberline Solar roof system is unique because it directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

GAF Energy, a supplier of solar roofing products in North America, has announced the launch of Timberline Solar, which it describes as the world’s first nailable solar shingle.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle is set to receive three awards, including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation award for “Smart Cities.” The product was also named as an Innovation Award honoree in both the “Smart Cities” and “Smart Home” categories. What sets it apart from other solar shingles like Tesla’s, for example, is that the roof system directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, according to GAF Energy.

The shingles will be assembled domestically at its facility in San Jose, California, which was constructed last year after the company moved manufacturing out of South Korea. At the time, the facility was expected to be able to produce 50 MW of solar panels per year, and provide jobs to about 400 people in manufacturing, engineering and R&D.

In an interview with pv magazine, Martin DeBono, GAF Energy’s president, said that R&D teams will be a short stroll away from the production line. And while California and Silicon Valley are not known for their low costs, the company chose San Jose for its proximity to a talent pool that is used to innovating for companies such as Apple and Google.





GAF Energy says that Timberline Solar shingles are water-shedding, strong and warranted to withstand wind speeds of up to 130 mph. Rack-mounted solar installations require the drilling of dozens of holes into the roof membrane. Any resulting damage related to those holes is not typically covered by roof warranties.

GAF Energy is the sister company of GAF, a leading roofing and waterproofing company. With access to GAF’s national contractor network, GAF Energy is uniquely positioned to bring residential solar to the mass market.

“Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

The Timberline Solar design has secured UL 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the systems on residential rooftops as a roofing product and a solar energy product, making it the first of its kind to be recognized as both. In addition, GAF Energy has worked with Sandia National Laboratories , a U.S. Department of Energy R&D lab, to verify the strength, durability and overall market-readiness of the product.