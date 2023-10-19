Gas turbine driven by 100% renewable hydrogen for first time

The Hyflexpower consortium has successfully conducted the world’s first operational test of a gas turbine with 100% renewable hydrogen. The project involves producing and storing 100% renewable hydrogen using the gas turbine of Smurfit Kappa, a paper packaging company in Saillat-sur-Vienne, France.

According to Siemens Energy, hydrogen is produced on site with a 1 MW electrolyzer, stored in a 1 ton tank to power a Siemens Energy SGT-400 industrial gas turbine.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].