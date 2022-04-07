Gautam Solar releases gel battery solution for solar storage

Tubular gel battery by Gautam Solar

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Tubular-Gel-Battery-600×341.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Tubular-Gel-Battery-1200×683.jpeg”>

From pv magazine India

India-based Gautam Solar has released a new gel battery to meet the energy storage needs of solar plants.

“With recent instances of lithium batteries catching fire, there is a need for safer energy storage devices. Gautam Solar’s Gel batteries are cost-effective, thermally stable, long-lasting, and sealed maintenance-free with no topping up ever required,” said the company.

The product launch is in line with Gautam Solar’s bifacial and monofacial solar panel range for PV plants. The company expects its gel batteries to be a better alternative in the energy storage space than lithium and lead-acid batteries.

Popular content

Gel batteries offer many advantages over standard batteries when paired with solar PV systems. They are highly durable, lightweight, and can endure extreme temperature fluctuations, which makes these an ideal choice for the renewable energy sector. Gel batteries contain gelled electrolytes, which minimize the risk of evaporation, spillage, and use-related corrosion.

Gautam Solar’s new gel batteries provide a commercially viable energy storage solution for solar energy production. These batteries don’t weigh as much as standard batteries, with excellent deep discharge capability.

“We have designed the product [gel battery] keeping the solar market in mind, and we hope that this could be a solution for battery backup concerns that many commercial players have,” said Gautam Mohanka, managing director of Gautam Solar.