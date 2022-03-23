Gautam Solar unveils 566W bifacial solar module

The G-2X Mono solar panel.

From pv magazine India

New Delhi-based Gautam Solar has launched the G-2X Mono series of bifacial solar panels for rooftop and ground-mounted PV plants. The modules provide a peak power output of 566W, with front and back power conversion efficiency of up to 25.72%, according to the manufacturer. The rear-side offers a 10-30% gain in power generation, Gautam said.

The modules use A+ grade mono PERC cells, high-quality transparent backsheets, split junction boxes, and the highest-grade raw materials, the company added.

“[The] G-2X Mono Series will reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) and installation costs and offer a higher power generation of up to 30% in the same available area for solar power plant customers,” said the manufacturer. “This is ideal for megawatt scale solar plants, where maximum power generation per unit of the land area is a very important determinant for the project’s success.”