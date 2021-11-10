Gelion to deliver 100 MWh of zinc-bromide battery storage for Papua New Guinea project

Gelion, an Australian zinc-bromide battery tech specialist, has agreed to deliver 100 MWh of energy storage to Mayur Renewables for clean energy projects in Papua New Guinea under a new deal.

Gelion Technologies has announced a new partnership with Mayur Renewables, which aims to develop a renewable energy portfolio in Papua New Guinea.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) will see Gelion supply Mayur Renewables, a division of Sydney-listed Mayur Resources, with its zinc-bromide Endure batteries. Gelion is currently bringing the Endure batteries to full commercialization. It is initially looking to deliver 100 MWh of energy storage to Mayur from 2022 to 2027.

Gelion's redesigned and trademarked non-flow zinc-bromide (ZnBr2) Endure battery is about same size as lead-acid one, though Professor Maschmeyer says it's half the weight.

“The heat-resistant Endure battery is ideal for conditions in PNG and we look forward to supplying Mayur with energy storage capability to support and boost their operations,” said Gelion CEO Andrew Grimes.

Mayur Renewables Managing Director Paul Mulder said Gelion can also support its nation-building vision for PNG.

“It’s fantastic to get in on the ground floor with Gelion, which has the technology and lower-installed cost to enable Mayur to increase renewable energy penetration at a faster rate than with existing technologies,” he said.

Gelion is marketing itself as a safer alternative to lithium-based battery chemistries. It wants to bring the Endure batteries into the market at a remarkably competitive $100 per kWh. It says its novel manufacturing approach and highly engineered design have allowed it to provide such a low-cost offering.

“Only 13% of PNG is electrified. Most of the current power generation capacity relies on diesel or heavy fuel oil, which is not sustainable in today’s energy market. Gelion’s robust and scalable zinc-bromide Endure batteries, coupled with large-scale solar energy could provide remote PNG communities with an affordable, renewable and robust solution for their energy needs,” said Mulder.

The partnership announcement follows the completion of a Mayur Renewables study for a Special Economic Zone in Papua New Guinea, where around 500 MW of solar could be installed. In terms of scale, that’s just shy of the island’s total installed power capacity, which sits at 580 MW. Mayur Renewables said the solar project would provide a source of renewable energy for its planned Central Cement & Lime project, while also provide electricity for other industrial users.