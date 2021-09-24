Generac unveils new microinverter as part of move into solar, energy storage

From pv magazine USA

Generac, a U.S. manufacturer of backup power generation products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets, has unveiled two new solar microinverter models for residential PV applications.

The Generac PWRmicro 1:1 is a single-module microinverter, while the PWRmicro 2:1 is a 720W, dual-module microinverter. Generac said the products will be available to order and ship in early 2022.

The units have integrated grounding and modular bus cabling, which Generac said reduces install times through simplified wiring. The two model types are compatible, so installers may have greater design flexibility, with the ability to mix and match.

Generac partnered with Chilicon Power in July to bring the microinverters to market. They were originally supposed to be unveiled at Solar Power International New Orleans this month, but damages and power outages caused by Hurricane Ida canceled the in-person event.

The microinverter product release continues Generac’s move into the solar and energy storage space. The company also offers a backup battery storage solution, the PWRcell, which features a modular design. The PWRcell battery can scale from a three-module, 9 kWh capacity, 4.5 kW output, to a six-module, 18 kWh, 9kW output. If more storage is needed, multiple PWRcell battery cabinets can be integrated to a single Generac PWRcell inverter for up to 36 kWh capacity and 11 kW continuous backup power.



The PWRcell string inverters come in 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW models, with peak efficiencies of 97.3% and 97.7%, respectively.