General Electric switches on 1.2 GW pumped hydro facility in China

Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant

General Electric said that its GE Hydro Solutions unit has commissioned two more 300 MW pumped storage turbines at the 1.2 GW Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant in Jinzhai county, China’s Anhui province. It switched on the first two 300 MW turbines in December.

“In line with the planned schedule, all units of the Jinzhai pumped storage power plant have now been successfully connected to grid and completed 15 days of trial operation, by this moment, all units are under commercial operation,” the US conglomerate said in a statement.

Pascal Radue, CEO of GE Hydro Solutions, said the Jinzhai pumped storage project will help go stabilize the grid and facilitate the integration of more renewable energy.



State Grid Corp. of China owns the $1 billion project through a subsidiary, Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power Co.

