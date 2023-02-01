 Press "Enter" to skip to content

General Electric switches on 1.2 GW pumped hydro facility in China

By Peter Moore on February 1, 2023

General Electric has switched on two more 300 MW pumped storage turbines at a 1.2 GW hydro battery complex in China’s Anhui province, after finalizing the facility’s first 600 MW unit in December. The project has completed a trial period and commercial operations are now fully underway.

Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1669925015226-600×450.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/1669925015226.jpg”>

Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant

Image: GE Hydro Solutions

General Electric said that its GE Hydro Solutions unit has commissioned two more 300 MW pumped storage turbines at the 1.2 GW Anhui Jinzhai pumped storage power plant in Jinzhai county, China’s Anhui province. It switched on the first two 300 MW turbines in December.

“In line with the planned schedule, all units of the Jinzhai pumped storage power plant have now been successfully connected to grid and completed 15 days of trial operation, by this moment, all units are under commercial operation,” the US conglomerate said in a statement.

Pascal Radue, CEO of GE Hydro Solutions, said the Jinzhai pumped storage project will help go stabilize the grid and facilitate the integration of more renewable energy.

State Grid Corp. of China owns the $1 billion project through a subsidiary, Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power Co.

