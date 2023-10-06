Genomic Breakthrough: Pangolins’ Secret Code for Survival

A new paper in Molecular Biology and Evolution, published by Oxford University Press, for the first time provides a comprehensive set of genomic resources for pangolins, sometimes known as scaly anteaters, that researchers believe will be integral for protecting these threatened mammals.

Pangolins, which are found in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, are the only mammals covered in scales. They are trafficked at record numbers for their meat and supposed medicinal properties. The animals are also at risk due to widespread deforestation of their native habitats. Pangolins are made up of eight surviving speciesA species is a group of living organisms that share a set of common characteristics and are able to breed and produce fertile offspring. The concept of a species is important in biology as it is used to classify and organize the diversity of life. There are different ways to define a species, but the most widely accepted one is the biological species concept, which defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable offspring in nature. This definition is widely used in evolutionary biology and ecology to identify and classify living organisms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>species that have become of great public interest and conservation efforts in recent years. This is mainly due to them being the most trafficked wild mammals on Earth and the recent (incorrect) suggestion that they may have been linked to the COVID-19First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, COVID-19, or Coronavirus disease 2019, (which was originally called "2019 novel coronavirus" or 2019-nCoV) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It has spread globally, resulting in the 2019–22 coronavirus pandemic.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>COVID-19 pandemic.

The Significance of Pangolin Genomics

Despite their dire conservation circumstances, pangolins are understudied, with major gaps remaining in basic species or population research. Researchers are now focusing increasingly on genomics in wildlife research because it provides data for more accurate information on species or population demarcation, demographic information, diversity, historical trajectories, and animals’ adaptive capacity to global changes. Not to mention its potential in tracing the origins of illegally traded individuals for better determining poaching hotspots and disrupting trafficking networks.

Challenges in Pangolin Genomic Research

Producing genome-wide information about pangolins is a challenging task. First, the geographic isolation of pangolin species from each other and limited fossil records pose methodological obstacles. The Asian and African pangolin species diverged some 37.9 million years ago, making it difficult to truly understand the group’s evolution when using a reference genome of a distant species. Second, the animals’ elusive behavior and tropical distributions make genetic sampling expensive and time-consuming.

Findings and Implications

Researchers here sequenced, assembled, and annotated the first reference genome for giant pangolin, which is native to Africa, and also sequenced and assembled genomes for the black-bellied, Temminck’s, Indian, and Philippine pangolins. These new genomic data, along with previously published information on the remaining three species—the white-bellied, Sunda, and Chinese pangolins—provide the first complete set of genomes for pangolins. During this process, researchers here also identified a potentially new pangolin species from previously released genomic data.

The researchers believe that this information, which will eventually provide complete information about how pangolins evolved over time in response to changing environmental conditions, will provide crucial information about how to protect the animals effectively through conservation priorities and management plans in coming years. The outputs will also be useful for developing DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>DNA toolkits for tracing the pangolin trade.

“The collaborative manner of this study from authors spanning Africa, Asia, and Europe allowed us for the first time to have a deep look into pangolin evolution across all eight species using a genome-wide lens,” said Sean Heighton, one of the paper’s authors. “We hope that these genomes will be the basis for further genetic research that will aid in conservation of the animals.”

Reference: “Pangolin Genomes Offer Key Insights and Resources for the World’s Most Trafficked Wild Mammals” by Sean P Heighton, Rémi Allio, Jérôme Murienne, Jordi Salmona, Hao Meng, Céline Scornavacca, Armanda D S Bastos, Flobert Njiokou, Darren W Pietersen, Marie-Ka Tilak, Shu-Jin Luo, Frédéric Delsuc and Philippe Gaubert, 5 October 2023, Molecular Biology and Evolution.

