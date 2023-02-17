Gentari seals deal for Wirsol’s Australian solar, storage assets

Gentari, the clean energy unit of Malaysian oil and gas supplier Petronas, has finalized its acquisition of Wirsol Energy’s Australian renewables assets, including 422 MW of operational capacity across solar and storage facilities, and 765 MW of potential capacity under development.

From pv magazine Australia

Gentari Renewables Australia has completed its purchase of Wirsol Energy and its assets from Germany-based renewables group Wircon.

Wirsol Energy, which entered the Australian market in 2017, owns and operates renewable energy and storage projects across the Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. Its portfolio includes 422 MW of operational solar and storage projects and nearly double that in development.

Gentari’s purchase of the portfolio, understood to have been priced at just under AUD 1 billion ($705 million), marks the company’s entry into the Australian renewable energy market. It is also the latest milestone in the path towards Gentari achieving its target of 30 to 40 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030, increasing its overall renewables portfolio to approximately 1.6 GW of installed capacity in Malaysia, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The company said it plans to expand its solar capacity and battery energy storage capabilities, and to position itself as a green hydrogen producer, with Australia as a strategic market to achieve these goals. Gentari Chief Executive Officer Sushil Purohit said the acquisition of Wirsol is a key building block for Gentari in Australia.

“Australia offers strong market potential, underpinned by supportive government policies and a robust financing ecosystem, making the investment into Wirsol Energy a natural choice for Gentari,” he said. “This addition to Gentari’s portfolio will enable us to continue our efforts in building capacity for delivering integrated sustainable energy solutions, to help customers make the journey to net zero emissions.”

Wirsol’s Australian assets include the 90 MW Clermont Solar Farm in Queensland and the 110 MW Wemen Solar Farm in Victoria. Its development pipeline includes the 445 MW Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage project being developed in New South Wales, and has acquired the land rights to develop the 75 MW to 85 MW Barnawartha Solar Farm in Victoria.