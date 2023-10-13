German home destroyed by 30 kWh battery explosion

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Explosion_Haus_Lauterbach_VogelsbergerZeitung_FFLauerbach-e1697126526279-600×300.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Explosion_Haus_Lauterbach_VogelsbergerZeitung_FFLauerbach-e1697126526279.jpg”>
From pv magazine Germany
Germany experienced another accident involving a battery storage system on Oct. 6.
“At around 2 p.m., the fire safety department of the Wernges district was alerted of smoke coming from a two-family house,” Police Chief Inspector Andre Müller of the East Hesse Police Headquarters told pv magazine.
When the police arrived at the scene, local fire departments were already present, but they could not detect any fire. However, an explosion had occurred, resulting in the collapse of the home's eastern wall.
The explosion has been linked to a 30 kWh storage unit in the basement. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that a technical defect may have caused the explosion, according to the police officer.
