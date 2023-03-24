German manufacturer achieves 80% overall efficiency with new PVT solar module

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) said this week that its new PVT solar module PX-1 from German manufacturer Sunmaxx PVT has an overall efficiency of 80%.
The module measures 1,750 mm x 1,140 mm x 38 mm and features 108 PERC half-cells in the M10 format. The electrical output is 400 W, which corresponds to an electrical efficiency of about 20%.
The new product has also a thermal output of 1,200 W, which corresponds to a thermal collector efficiency EtaO of 60%. Fraunhofer ISE measured this value under maximum power point (MPP) conditions in full sunlight, at a module temperature of 25 C, and at a wind speed of 0 meters per second.
Fraunhofer ISE has conducted additional tests on real operating scenarios on outdoor and indoor test stands. The measurements showed that the module heats up to a maximum temperature of 30 C in full sunlight. Conventional PV modules reach temperatures of up to 80 C, which reduces their efficiency.
