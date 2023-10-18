German startup offers 400 W solar table

German PV manufacturer Technaxx has introduced a new solar table for residential use.

The table embeds on its surface monocrystalline solar panels with 410 W of output and a power conversion efficiency of 20.97%. Its pre-assembled micro-inverter allows for 400 W of output.

“We use PERC technology for our solar modules, which feature high-efficiency cells and are equipped with three bypass diodes,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The product can be purchased for €951.00 ($1,000), according to the company’s website.

When not used as a tabletop, the table panel can be tilted to 20, 30 or 35 degrees for energy generation. Its activity can then be tracked via an app, remotely, as the table transmits the data via Wi-Fi. The table measures 173 cm x 114 cm x 84 cm and is suitable for up to eight people.

Popular content

“Our solar modules are TÜV certified for mechanical stress, including 2400Pa wind load and 5400Pa snow load,” the company said. “However, single-point stress can damage the module and hail.”

While the company recommends the table for use on terraces and balconies, in addition to supplying baseload power during the day, users should remain cautious regarding shading, as is the case with any solar product. “If the table surface is shaded, it will reduce or even stop the power generation, depending on the extent of shading,” the company said.