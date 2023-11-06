German startup unveils PV-powered outdoor cameras

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Technaxx_4G_Wildkamera_TX-189__Solar_Panel_9888-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Technaxx_4G_Wildkamera_TX-189__Solar_Panel_9888-1200×800-1.jpg”>
Technaxx has developed outdoor surveillance cameras powered by solar. The Technaxx 4G Wildcam TX-189 with Solar Panel cameras are designed for places in which grid connections are unavailable. They can be used to monitor wild animals that break into gardens.
The product includes a 5 W monocrystalline silicon solar panel with 12 pieces in series. The panel efficiency is rated at 19.8%. When solar radiation is not available, the camera works on its 4,500 mAh batteries, which can last for up to 21 days. The suggested retail price of the product is €249.99 ($266.34).
The camera transmits data via an internet connection, using a 4G mobile network module and a SIM card. Users can monitor their gardens via an app, receive notifications when movement is detected, and communicate with the intruders via a built-in speaker and microphone. It measures 28.4 cm x 11.8 cm x 7.1 cm, including the 4G antenna, and weighs 595 grams.
“The camera captures events with a 100° horizontal field of view, delivering video recordings in QHD quality,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, it boasts an integrated invisible infrared night vision function with a range of approximately 15 meters, ensuring clear visibility even in darkness. The built-in PIR sensor, covering an area of up to 12 meters, triggers automatic recording upon detecting motion.”
Source: pv magazine