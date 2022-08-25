German state supports balcony solar power generation via rebate program

From pv magazine Germany
The German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has earmarked €10 million to support the deployment of solar modules with a power of up to 600 W on balconies, terraces, and facades.
Under the program, each household is entitled to receive a rebate of up to €500 ($496).
Popular content
“The small systems with an output of up to 600 W that we want to support do not require approval, they only have to be registered with the energy supplier,” the government said in a statement. “This can quickly bring savings when electricity prices rise.”
According to estimates by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer association (VZ NRW), in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a balcony module, with an upfront investment of €350 to €500, can provide electricity with a current value of €54 per year. The payback period ranges from six to nine years. The prerequisite for this, however, is that the electricity is used entirely by the user.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine