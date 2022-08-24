 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Germany concludes fourth rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0884/kWh

By Peter Moore on August 24, 2022

The German authorities reviewed bids with a total capacity of 767 MW and selected projects totaling 201 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0820 ($0.0813)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.

Image: Messe Düsseldorf/Ansgar van Treeck

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country’s fourth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW.

The agency reviewed bids with a total capacity of 767 MW and selected projects totaling 201 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0820 ($0.0813)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.

In the first such solar tender last July, the agency received 168 bids with a combined capacity of 213 MW. It selected 114 projects, totaling 152 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0535/kWh and €0.0789/kWh. The final average price was €0.0688.

Popular content

In the second PV tender in January, the agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233 MW. It selected 136 projects, totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570/kWh and €0.0828/kWh. The final average price was €0.0743.

In the third exercise held in may, final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh were achieved.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »