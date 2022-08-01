Germany deployed 3.8 GW of PV in first half of 2022

From pv magazine Germany

Germany saw the addition of 615 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency – the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 548 MW in May this year and 428.5 MW in June 2021. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first six months of this year was 3.8 GW. In the same period a year earlier, 2.75 GW of solar capacity was added.

Of the monthly new additions, 364.5 MW was represented by PV installations with a capacity lower than 300 kW, built under the country’s feed-in tariff scheme, while the remaining capacity comes from PV systems selected in auctions for PV systems exceeding 750 kW in size.

Popular content

The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 55.9 GW at the end of June.

*The article was updated on August 1 to reflect that the newly installed PV capacity for the first six months of 2022 is 3.8 GW.