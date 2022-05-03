Germany deployed 916 MW of solar in March

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 731.3 MW of new PV systems were registered in March under the EGG incentive regime. The figure marks a significant increase from February, when new additions hit 422 MW, and from March 2021, when newly installed PV capacity came in at 548.6 MW.

According to the agency, developers also installed eight large-scale solar projects in March, totaling 175.87 MW. Those installations brought monthly PV capacity additions to around 916 MW.

Including those unsubsidized projects, the country’s newly installed PV capacity for the first quarter of 2022 hit 1,972.5 MW, which compares to 1,325 MW in the same period a year earlier. The cumulative capacity of all subsidized and unsubsidized PV systems in Germany reached around 58.2 GW by the end of March.

The Federal Network Agency also published new compensation rates for May. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4%, while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems up to 100 kW will range between €0.0643 ($0.0677)/kWh and €0.0488/kWh, depending on size. All systems exceeding this threshold will be given a feed-in tariff of €0.0440.