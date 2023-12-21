Germany hits 80 GW milestone

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,183 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,231 MW in October and 675 MW in November 2022.

In the first 11 months of this year, developers connected 13.18 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity surpassed 80.74 GW at the end of November.

To achieve the nation’s target of 215 GW by 2030, the pace would still have to increase and an average of 1.58 GW per month would be required.

Of the newly registered capacity in November, almost 413 MW came from projects selected tenders. Almost 628 MW are represented by rooftop PV systems operating under the feed-in tariff scheme or direct marketing.

Another 128 MW comes from ground mounted projects, with the remaining 15 MW being represented by other system typologies.