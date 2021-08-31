Germany installed another 400 MW of PV in July

Germany’s cumulative PV capacity reached 55.7 GW at the end of July.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/frankfurt-1739362_19201-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/frankfurt-1739362_19201-1200×675.jpg”>

From pv magazine Germany

Germany saw the addition of 434.9 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 428.5 MW in June this year and 447 MW in July 2020. In the first seven months of 2021, developers connected 3.2 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity topped 555.7 GW at the end of July.

Popular content

Most of last month’s additions come from 308.7 MW of rooftop PV systems built under the country’s feed-in tariff scheme and 10.2 MW of solar parks with a capacity of up to 750 kW deployed outside the tender scheme for large scale PV. Another 126 MW is attributable to ground-mounted projects selected under the tender scheme and 1.9 MW comes from the tenants’ solar power supply mechanism.

The Bundesnetzagentur also published new compensation rates which will begin in September. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0725/kWh and €0.0551/kWh, depending on size.