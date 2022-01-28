Germany launches 1.1 GW PV tender

From pv magazine Germany
Last summer, the German government coalition decided to increase the capacity of the solar tenders planned for 2022 from 1.9 to 6 GW and, shortly before Christmas, the European Commission approved this plan.
The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has now launched the first tender for ground-mounted solar plants with an output of between 750 kW and 20 MW. The deadline to submit bids is March 1 and the offered capacity is 1,107.7 MW instead of the originally planned 617 MW. The ceiling price has been set at €0.0557 per kWh.
The Bundesnetzagentur also explained on its website that the total tendered capacity for ground-mounted installations will be 3.6 GW, which is to be divided evenly over three tender rounds.
The latest tender for large-scale solar concluded with an average price of €0.05/kWh and 512 MW of allocated solar power.
