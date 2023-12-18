Germany sets new ceiling prices for solar auctions

From pv magazine Germany

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has announced price caps for PV and wind power tenders for 2024.

For onshore wind farms and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems, the agency set ceiling prices of €0.0735/kWh and €0.0737/kWh, respectively. It set the ceiling price for rooftop PV at €0.1050/kWh.

“We are creating a reliable framework for the auctions,” Klaus Müller, the president of Bundesnetzagentur.

Bundesnetzagentur said the slightly lower level will be sufficient “to enable adequate bids,” and said it also considered falling costs for rooftop PV systems. In addition, there were no “significant additional bids above a value of €0.1050/kWh” in the last round of tenders in 2023, it said.

The October tender for rooftop PV systems was twice oversubscribed and the average award value was €0.0958/kWh.

If Bundesnetzagentur had not made this new determination, the ceiling prices in the tenders would have fallen to a significantly lower level, according to provisions issued earlier this year. It would have imposed a ceiling price of €0.0588/kWh for wind power projects and a value of €0.0590/kWh for solar plants. The cap price for rooftop PV would have dropped to €0.0891/kWh.

“However, these values are not sufficient,” said Bundesnetzagentur.