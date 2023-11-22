Germany’s January-October solar capacity additions hit 11.7 GW

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,231 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,050 MW in September and 706.5 MW in October 2022.

In the first 10 months of this year, developers connected 11.7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.12 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity surpassed 79.2 GW at the end of October

