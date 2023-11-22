 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Germany’s January-October solar capacity additions hit 11.7 GW

By Peter Moore on November 22, 2023

Germany installed 11.7 GW of new solar capacity between January and October 2023, with 1.23 GW added in October alone, bringing the nation’s cumulative installed solar capacity to 79.2 GW.

Image: Bundesnetzagentur

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,231 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,050 MW in September and 706.5 MW in October 2022.

In the first 10 months of this year, developers connected 11.7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.12 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity surpassed 79.2 GW at the end of October

