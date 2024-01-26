 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Germany’s Nexwafe mulling US wafer factory

By Peter Moore on January 26, 2024

German wafer manufacturer Nexwafe says it has set up a subsidiary in the United States to evaluate the potential to produce wafers in the country.

Image: Nexwafe

Nexwafe, a German epitaxial wafer manufacturer that is currently building a 250 MW factory in Bitterfeld, Germany, has announced that it has established a US subsidiary.

The company said in a statement that it is evaluating the development of multi-gigawatt-scale solar wafer manufacturing in the US market, with an initial target production volume of 6 GW.

Nexwafe, which is based in Freiburg, Germany, announced a €30 million financing round in May 2023.

Peter Moore
