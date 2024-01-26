Germany’s Nexwafe mulling US wafer factory

Nexwafe, a German epitaxial wafer manufacturer that is currently building a 250 MW factory in Bitterfeld, Germany, has announced that it has established a US subsidiary.

The company said in a statement that it is evaluating the development of multi-gigawatt-scale solar wafer manufacturing in the US market, with an initial target production volume of 6 GW.

Nexwafe, which is based in Freiburg, Germany, announced a €30 million financing round in May 2023.