Germany’s Teleson enters PV industry with sales app

Teleson this week launched a PV sales and distribution platform titled Teleson PV.

The Munich-based gas and electricity brokerage firm unveiled the digital platform and mobile phone app on Tuesday. According to a press release, the platform aims to expedite the purchasing and leasing processes of home energy systems, such as PV.

Teleson claims the platform will save time for its 4,000 customers, spanning energy consultants to associated partners, when compared to traditional retail methods.

“The new sales platform and app supports energy consultants in planning PV projects and enables contracts to be signed within 48 hours,” a Teleson spokesperson told pv magazine. The spokesperson said the app will help consultants overcome traditional PV-sales “hurdles” by making the planning process as detailed and efficient as possible.

The program works by users entering details specific to their homes – spanning location, residence and rooftop types – and product preferences – such as modules, energy storage systems or wall boxes. Based on this information, the Teleson PV platform then displays options for users to consider with their energy advisors. The app then offers a binding and ready-to-sign contract.

Teleson PV also includes a return-on-investment calculator, which shows convincing arguments for switching to solar power, the press release says. This includes account savings over 20 years based on a variety of price and usage scenarios.

Teleson’s PV portfolio currently includes six products and service suppliers, including Hanwha Q-Cells, HeimWatt, GreenRock Energy and Sunvigo. More PV products and service partners will be added over time, the announcement said.