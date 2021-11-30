Germany’s tender for utility scale solar concludes with average price of €0.05/kWh

The round’s final prices ranged between €0.0457 and €0.052/kWh.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 512 MW of capacity in the tender for PV projects with installed power ranging from 750 kW to 20 MW, held on November 2.

The tender, as with all previous rounds, was largely oversubscribed, with 232 bids with a combined capacity of 986 MW having been submitted.

The round’s final prices range between €0.0457 and €0.052/kWh and the final average price was €0.05/kWh. This price level remained almost unchanged compared to that of the previous auction of the same kind.



This is a bit surprising as currently rising module prices and the supply bottlenecks for solar products due to production cuts in China – as well as due to logistics difficulties – mean higher bid values ​​could not be ruled out.

The big winner of the tendering round was once again the southern region of Bavaria, with 255 MW of assigned capacity. Of these, 172 MW were for photovoltaic systems on low-grade arable and grassland areas. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Baden-Württemberg followed, with 51 and 49 MW, respectively.

The next tender round will be held in the first half of next year. Developers will have until March 1 to submit their bids.