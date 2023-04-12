Get 13 courses on AI and automation for $60

TL;DR: The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle offers 13 courses on today’s most important tech skills for less than $60.

Once a villain of sci-fi thrillers, artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our daily lives and an important component of the tech world. There are still red flags and leaders raising alarm bells from time to time, but ChatGPT is pretty far away from reading our innermost thoughts and using them against us.

Of course, you don’t want to accelerate the technological singularity of the future, but you do want to learn today’s most in-demand skills to help your business operate as smoothly as possible. As such, it’s useful to have an education in AI and automation. You can get it online, in your own time, via The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle.

Updated for 2023, this 13-course bundle includes training from some of the web’s top instructors like Bryan Guerra (4.4/5-star instructor rating), Alex Genadinik (4.5/5-star rating) and Amir Rimer (4.4/5-star rating).

In the coursework, you’ll learn about the latest AI tools and discover how to use them to solve complex problems and improve decision-making. You’ll explore popular consumer-facing tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E and Midjourney, as well as more technical tools like Solidity and Keras. There are courses on robotics, C++ and Python automation programming as well as SQL automation, Google Assistant Automation and much more. You’ll even prepare for a couple of certification exams from Python and Microsoft to demonstrate your learning. By the end of the course, you’ll have a solid AI knowledge foundation from which to build and branch out.

Delve into today’s buzziest tech and AI topics. For a limited time, you can get The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Automation Developer Bundle for just $59.99.

