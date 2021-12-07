Get more done with lifetime access to AI-powered music and a Pomodoro timer

There are a lot of ways to increase your productivity, but few of them will be as effortless and enjoyable as simply listening to music that has been optimized by AI for getting work done.

If you feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day for you to accomplish everything you need to and still enjoy your favorite activities, then you may want to consider trying to increase your productivity in order to free up some time. While there are a lot of ways to accomplish this, one of the most pleasant is the WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus: Lifetime Subscription.

WiredVibe offers neuroscience-based sound and visual therapy that is optimized for completing work. It can actually improve your focus in just 10 minutes. Plus, a Pomodoro timer and to-do list are included for added productivity, as are full virtual video workspaces.

Virtual reality workspaces have been tested by KAIST Daejeon University and the University of Michigan. They’ve been found to provide systematic support that increases focus and enhances a person’s study experience.

But the star of the show here is sound. The instrumentals on all of the tracks are created by artificial intelligence. The music will adapt in real-time to various inputs, including the nature of your activity, level of your occupation or even the weather. Although acoustic features can be added manually.

You have access to an unlimited number of tracks, as well as the ability to mix and match sounds. And the sound library is constantly being tested, improved and updated. There really can be no more enjoyable way to bring your productivity to the next level.

You never know, you may end up saving so much time that you’ll have to configure your Google workspace to accommodate a vacation. WiredVibe has been featured on Benzinga and Jumbo News, and users love it. Michael M. is one of the verified purchasers who gave it a five-star rating, he said: “This is a very interesting product. The sounds really seem to help with productivity and focus. I just put headphones on, start the software in the right mode and get right into the zone. I find alternative modes also help to wind down and relax. It works great on a desktop PC. I also have it working fine on my mobile phone via a mobile browser … I’m very happy with the purchase and would recommend it.”

Don’t miss this chance to increase your productivity in the most pleasant way: get the WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus: Lifetime Subscription today while it’s on sale for only $49.99 (normally $1,198).

