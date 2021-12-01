Get the training you need to become a certified AI professional for less than $11

In just four courses, even total beginners can acquire the skills necessary to have careers in artificial intelligence. This training covers Python, data science, machine learning and more.

You can take “Python A-Z” even if you have no experience whatsoever in programming or statistics. Not only will this course teach you the language, it will also provide the fundamentals you need to get started in using Python for data science and analytics.

Machine learning is one of the most lucrative sub-fields of data science. In “Machine Learning A-Z,” data scientists will walk you step-by-step through the process of building machine learning algorithms in R and Python. They will explain all about algorithms, coding libraries and complex theories in a way that is easy to understand. Code templates are included to make everything even easier.

Deep learning is the heart of Artificial Intelligence. In “Deep Learning A-Z,” you will work on real-life data sets until you master the latest deep learning algorithms and instinctively perform all of the techniques with confidence.

“TensorFlow 2.0: A Complete Guide on the Brand New TensorFlow” starts with the fundamentals of newly released TensorFlow 2.0, which greatly enhances a user’s understanding by simplifying complex processes, then covers everything else so that you can design incredible AI and deep learning solutions then bring them to life with TensorFlow.

The e-learning platform SuperDataScience helps students develop the skills they need to land the data science jobs of their dreams. They create courses that not only teach theory but also provide lots of practice with real-life case studies and hands-on exercises.

