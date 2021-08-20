Get training in programming, big data, digital marketing and more at your own pace

Now you can train at your own pace for a highly paid, in-demand tech job without taking time away from your current job or going into debt.

Image: nd3000, Getty Images/iStockphoto



If you’ve long been wanting to break into the tech industry, but haven’t been exactly sure where to start, then you’ll be happy to hear that The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle allows you to train at your own pace in a wide variety of fields.

If you’d like to be a web developer, the “UI Design” and “JavaFX: Build Beautiful User Interfaces” classes can help you there. Or you can just pump up your resume with impressive certifications by taking the “Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)” and “ISACA CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) 2021” courses to help you prepare. “Software Architecture: Functional Programming in C#” is a practical choice, as well.

Are you enthralled by how natural language processing is used for practical applications like spam detection, text classification, neural machine translation and more? Then “Data Science: Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Python” with “Advanced NLP & Sequence Models with Deep Learning” can help.

Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn, and one of the most widely used. So you can’t go wrong with “Machine Learning with Python” and “Python Engineering Animations: Bring Math & Data to Life.”

Few things are in more demand in the tech industry than big data skills, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. And, as it turns out, the “Big Data Code Optimization in Python NumPy: Sound Processing” class has been very popular with students, they gave it a perfect rating of 5 stars out of 5. Instructor Mark Misin, an aerospace and robotics engineer, is probably largely responsible for that since he got a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars himself.

For more business-focused skills, the “Business Data Visualization, Analytics & Reporting with Google Data Studio” class will explain Google’s free tool and how to get the most out of it by employing data analytics for business intelligence. Or find out about the most cutting-edge marketing tactics in “Learn How To Use Artificial Intelligence In Digital Marketing.”

Try this opportunity to acquire advanced skills in a wide variety of tech fields at your own pace. Get The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle while it’s being offered for $39.96 (normally $2,388).