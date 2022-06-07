Get your resume past automated screenings with this AI tool

The workforce is a lot more interesting these days. From remote work to hybrid work to the Great Resignation, individuals have greater control than ever over their own employment. You just have to be willing to put in a little work and you can find a job that suits you better than your current one. With The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer, that work is even easier.

Resoume is an intuitive resume, portfolio and cover letter builder that helps you ensure that your documents are ATS-ready and will zoom to the top of the pile for any job. You can import your details from LinkedIn and Resoume will automatically create an engaging resume that suits your personal brand and will beat the ATS. You can customize your resume with themes, fonts and colors, add your image and signature, include your website and more.

Want to include a portfolio for a specific role? Resoume also makes it easy to showcase your achievements in a beautiful portfolio that will help you get noticed. You can share your resume or portfolio on your website or LinkedIn profile with a click and send them off to hiring managers just as easily.

In addition to convenience, Resoume also gives you powerful analytics so you can see how many visitors you’ve had to each of your documents to better understand how they’re performing out in the world.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resume AI Assistant Resumé Writer for just $39.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.