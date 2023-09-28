Ghana launches tender for 35 mini-grid and solar PV net metering projects

Accra, Ghana.

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy has issued a tender for the design, supply and installation of 35 mini-grids and solar PV net metering projects to be located at coastal or lakeside regions, Abidjan-based African Development Bank Group (AfDB) announced on its website yesterday.

The Ghana Mini Grid and Solar PV Net Metering Project (SREP) is financed by the AfDB, the World Bank’s Climate Investment Fund (CIF), a multilateral fund tasked with accelerating climate action, and the Swiss government’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The grant funding intends to “apply part of the proceeds towards payments under the contracts,” the tender document states.

There are six bidding lots with respective bid security amounts. There will be six mini-grids for 12 communities in the Sene East District in Bono East requiring $120,000 as the bid security amount; seven mini-grids for seven communities in central and east Gonja in the Savannah Region requiring $75,000; and seven mini-grids for nine communities in Krachi East, West and Nchumuru Districts in Oti requiring $85,000.

There will be five mini-grids for six communities in Sene East District requiring $45,000; six mini-grids for seven communities in Kpandai District in the Northern Region and Pru East Districts in the Bono East Region requiring $80,000; and four mini-grids for four communities in Kpandai District in the Northern Region and Krachi Nchumuru and Nkwanta South Districts in the Oti Region requiring $35,000.

Interested developers must submit their proposal by November 23.

Ghana recorded 98 MW solar PV installed capacity at the end of 2022, according to the most recent renewable capacity statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).