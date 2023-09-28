Ghana opens bidding for 35 minigrid, solar net-metering projects

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy is now welcoming applications for the design, supply and installation of 35 minigrid and solar PV net-metering projects to be located at a range of island and lakeside communities in the west African country.

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy has started accepting bids for the design, supply and installation of 35 minigrids and solar net-metering installations. The projects will be built in coastal areas and lakeside regions, the Abidjan-based African Development Bank Group (AfDB) said on its website this week.

The Ghana Mini Grid and Solar PV Net Metering Project (SREP) is financed by the AfDB, the World Bank’s Climate Investment Fund (CIF), and the Swiss government’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The grant funding is designed to “apply part of the proceeds towards payments under the contracts,” the tender stated.

There are six bidding lots with respective bid security amounts. There will be six minigrids for 12 communities in Bono East, requiring $120,000 (€113,900) as the bid security, as well as seven minigrids for seven communities in central and east Gonja in the Savannah Region, for $75,000. There will also be seven minigrids for nine communities in Krachi East, West and Nchumuru districts in Oti, at $85,000.

In addition, there will be five minigrids for six communities in Sene East District requiring $45,000, six minigrids for seven communities in Kpandai district requiring $80,000, and four minigrids for four communities in Kpandai district requiring $35,000.

Popular content

Eligible bidders can find further information and inspect bidding documents at the office of the projectGHS coordinator, located at Ghana’s Ministry of Energy Accra building, upon payment of $250 for foreign bidders, or GHS 2,500 ($215) for local bidders. The deadline for applications, which must be sent via mail, is Nov. 23, 2023.

Ghana recorded 98 MW solar installed capacity at the end of 2022, according to the most recent renewable capacity statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).