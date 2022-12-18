Ginkgo Biloba: 8 Impressive Health Benefits

Ginkgo biloba is an herbal supplement possibly best known for enhancing cognitive performance. However, its benefits and uses are wide-ranging. For example, ginkgo can be taken as an aphrodisiac, as well as a remedy for PMS, headaches, migraines, and even anxiety. It also provides overall protective benefits for your health through a variety of antioxidants.

What is Ginkgo Biloba?

Ginkgo biloba is a medicinal herb that comes from a tree also known as the maidenhair tree. Among the oldest tree species in the world, ginkgo trees are considered “living fossils” because they’ve survived planetary extinction events. Maidenhair trees grow at least about 130 feet tall and can live well over a thousand years.[1]

Ginkgo biloba leaves have been dried and ground into powder in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. The dried ginkgo leaves were also used to make tea. Today, you can find ginkgo biloba pills and ginkgo extract liquid drops in health food stores.

8 Benefits of Ginkgo Biloba

People take ginkgo biloba for a range of purposes. According to what research has uncovered, here are the health benefits ginkgo biloba can provide:

1. Combats ADHD

Ginkgo biloba improves the flow of blood to the brain, causing measurable increases in blood circulation in the visual cortex.[2] In a 6-week study on children with ADHDAttention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by an ongoing pattern of excessive amounts of inattention, hyperactivity, carelessness, and impulsivity that are pervasive, impairing, and otherwise age-inappropriate.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>ADHD, ginkgo biloba improved symptoms better than a placebo.[3] While ginkgo supplementation may be helpful for people with difficulty concentrating, it doesn’t necessarily enhance an already optimally-functioning brain.

2. Protects the Aging Brain

Ginkgo shows promise in improving symptoms for dementia patients, which suggests it may also help protect against neurodegeneration in healthy individuals.[4] In a meta-analysis of studies involving ginkgo biloba and Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Alzheimer’s patients, researchers concluded that 3 to 6 months of ginkgo biloba supplementation can improve cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.[5]

3. May Help with Anxiety

In a 4-week study on 107 people with generalized anxiety disorder, 480 mg of ginkgo biloba per day improved symptoms significantly relative to a placebo.[6] Another study suggests that these results come from ginkgo’s ability to modulate gamma-aminobutyric acidAny substance that when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0, or donates a hydrogen ion.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>acid (GABA) receptors.[7]

4. Boosts Libido

One of the common causes of suppressed sex drive or low libido is the use of anti-depressants. In a study on men and women taking serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and other types of anti-depressants, ginkgo biloba improved sexual desire, lubrication, and orgasm in 84% of the participants. Among the female participants, the success rate was 91%.[8] Other studies have found that ginkgo biloba effectively boosts libido and sexual function in postmenopausal women.[9]

5. Helps Relieve PMS

Ginkgo biloba has been found in studies to improve symptoms of PMS in women. In one study that looked at 165 women over three menstrual cycles, breast tenderness and pain were reduced by ginkgo biloba, as well as neuropsychological symptoms.[10] Another study that looked at just two consecutive cycles found that 40 mg of ginkgo biloba leaf extract improved symptoms of PMS better than a placebo, including both physical and psychological symptoms.[11]

6 Treats Some Headaches and Migraines

In traditional Chinese medicine, ginkgo was prescribed for treating headaches and migraines, though modern research hasn’t been done to confirm its efficacy. It could work by lowering inflammation and improving cerebral blood flow. However, headaches with other causes may not respond to ginkgo biloba.

7. Supports Heart Health

Many of ginkgo’s benefits come from its ability to boost blood circulation. According to traditional Chinese medicine, ginkgo actually opens channels in the body and allows vital organs like the lungs, liver and brain to be stimulated by “chi.” In people at risk of heart attack and stroke, the blood vessels generally aren’t able to dilate sufficiently for blood to flow.

In a study published in Phytotherapy Research, participants given ginkgo biloba had immediate increases in blood flow and a 12% increase in nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is vital to heart health, as it helps dilate blood vessels.[12] In another study, healthy older adults experienced increased blood flow and blood vessel dilation with ginkgo biloba, suggesting it may help lower the risk of developing heart disease in elderly people.[13]

8. Provides Antioxidant Support

Besides its ability to reduce inflammation and boost blood flow, ginkgo’s powerful antioxidant action is also responsible for many of its health benefits. The antioxidants in ginkgo biloba can potentially improve anxiety, help in the prevention of cancer, as well as protect against neurodegenerative diseases.[14] Antioxidants work by neutralizing free radicals that enter the body from the environment or as a result of normal metabolic functions. By preventing oxidative damage caused by free radicals, antioxidants protect against cellular and DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>DNA damage, in turn, protecting against chronic diseases.

Ginkgo Biloba Dosage and Side Effects

Side effects of ginkgo biloba are rare, except when taken in doses above the recommended limit. The best dose for ginkgo is between 60 and 240 mg for 6 months at a time.[15] However, you should always follow the recommendation on the label of the product you’re using. Potential side effects of ginkgo can include headaches, dizziness, heart palpitations, and gastrointestinal dysfunction.

Can Ginkgo Biloba Benefit Your Health?

Ginkgo biloba is an herb that’s been cultivated as medicine in Asia for millennia. It has many healing properties that help with a wide range of health issues. As an herbal supplement, ginkgo can potentially help ward off diseases. As a natural remedy, you can use it to improve circulation, replenish your sex drive, relieve PMS symptoms or even release a headache.

Keep in mind that even natural substances can potentially cause unwanted side effects. To ensure your safety, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare provider before using herbal products or other supplements, especially if you have existing medical conditions, are taking other medications or supplements, or are pregnant.

