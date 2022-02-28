“Go for Launch” – NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite Cleared for Tuesday Launch

Following a successful Launch Readiness Review at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It's vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite is cleared to proceed with Tuesday’s launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is targeted for 4:38 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41. There is a two-hour window for the launch, which is being managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy.

Weather officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predict a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for Tuesday afternoon’s launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite from Florida’s Space Coast, with the cumulus cloud rule serving as the primary weather concern.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, February 28, NASA EDGE will host the GOES-T rollout show. The broadcast will air live on NASA TV and YouTube. Coverage of launch day events begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Follow along right here on the blog, or tune in to the live show on NASA TV, the NASA app, or the agency’s website.

GOES-T is the third satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) – R Series, the Western Hemisphere’s most sophisticated weather observing and environmental monitoring system. The GOES-R Series provides advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and space weather monitoring.

After GOES-T launches, it will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit. Following a successful on-orbit checkout of its instruments and systems, NOAA plans to put GOES-T immediately into operational service, replacing GOES-17 as GOES West.

