Goldi Solar plans 210 mm module production from next year

From pv magazine India

Goldi Solar, which recently unveiled its HELOC̣ Pro series – featuring monofacial and bifacial modules based on M10 (182 mm x 182 mm) wafers – aims to expand its product lineup. It plans to start producing 210 mm modules from next year.

Managing Director Capt Ishver Dholakiya told pv magazine that the company will start commercial production of 182 mm HELOC modules in November. The modules have a 21.7% efficiency rating and a power output of 560 Wp. The company plans to make the modules with even larger wafer sizes (210 mm) from next year.

Currently, Goldi Solar has 500 MW of module capacity. It plans to increase it to 2 GW, including cells and modules, under the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

“There is ample market for all module manufacturers, including the new entrants, as the government has set ambitious solar targets,” said Dholakiya.

About 60% of Goldi Solar’s sales revenue comes from the commercial and industrial solar segment and the market solar pumps. Dholakiya said there is a big opportunities in this space.